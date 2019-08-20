.As Germany repatriates illegal migrants

Forty-eight hours after some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) launched an attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany, the senator has finally returned to Nigeria.

Narrating his ordeals to journalists upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, the senator said upon his arrival at the venue of the event, he was accosted by a couple of Igbo people requesting to know why they did not do much when the ‘Operation Python Dance’ (a military operation) was sent to the South-East.

He said: “I was informed that the place is full and that the mayor of the city where we visited was very cooperative. And the Nigerian ambassador to Germany was also at the venue, so we had to rush down.

“When I got there, I saw a lot of Igbo people who had assembled, so I was excited and I came out of the car because I saw so many people; I wanted to say hello to them. We were exchanging pleasantries.

“So, there were a couple of Igbo people, IPOB and emblems so one of them now accosted and blasted me and said that we didn’t do much when we had python dance (a military operation) in the south-east.

“I told him let me exchange greetings with others and I can now respond to him later as I was just coming in. So he held my hand and said no, I now removed my hand and started shaking other people. So at that point, the organisers apparently noticed what was going on and wanted to resist them; then the fight ensued.”

Senator Ekweremadu was attending the second annual cultural festival and convention organised by Ndi-Igbo in Germany when the embarrassing incident took place.

Meanwhile, German authorities have commenced the deportation of a new batch of Nigerian migrants, less than 48 hours after the attack on Ekweremadu, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The migrants, according to reports, have already left Frankfurt Airport and were expected to land in Nigeria’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos between 2pm and 3pm on Monday.

The number of migrants deported was not ascertained as at the time of this report, but it was however, gathered that they were picked randomly from different accommodation centres.

Two batches of Nigerians were sent back home from the European country last month.