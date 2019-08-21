A former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo about three years, warned Igbo leaders to take the issues of restructuring, debate on Biafra and other matters affecting the South East geopolitical zone seriously, to avoid been violently confronted by the youths in the nearest future.

Soludo gave the warning on Thursday, September 29, 2016 while reviewing a book titled THE POLITICS OF BIAFRA AND THE FUTURE OF NIGERIA written by a former House of Representatives member, Chike Ofodille.

He stated that it was necessary for Igbo elite, intelligentsia and leaders of thought, to sit down and commence the debate on whether or not Biafra should be, instead of playing Hyde and Jekyll on the matter.

According to Soludo, the situation of things in the South East was becoming worse, especially insecurity, adding that there was a need for Igbo leaders to chat proper cause for young people who are agitating for separation rather than pretending that there was no problem.

Soludo said that Igbo elites, especially politicians would be deceiving themselves if they continue to think they can use the youths for political negotiation in Abuja, only to dump them to their ugly fate, adding that “those young people are not stupid,” and may go after anybody they consider as saboteur, even for holding a different view.

He also used the occasion to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to release from detention, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, saying his further incaceration would help to make him more heroic among his followers.

You can watch the video of Soludo’s warning here.