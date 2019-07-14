Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has said the transfer of schools back to the missions is a policy of his government to further improve the quality of education in the state.

The governor said the first set of schools to be returned to the missions will be announced during the commencement of the next academic session in September.

Gov. Fayemi made this known while hosting the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche in his office in Ado Ekiti.

He said the return of the schools will further stamp the administration’s respect for values, promising that government will work out an efficient and workable model as practised in other states where schools have been transferred back to the missions.

Fayemi further said that the state government will pay teachers and give grants to the schools while the missions will take care of administration.

On security, the governor assured that the measures put in place by his administration to tackle farmers -herders clash and crime in the state will be stepped up so that the peaceful disposition of the state will be sustained.

He reiterated that anyone caught engaging in any criminal act will be made to face the consequences and treated as a criminal irrespective of the tribe.

Speaking earlier, the Methodist prelate said the purpose of his visit was to pray for the governor and the state, describing Gov. Fayemi as a good product that the state is lucky to have judging from his antecedents in his first term as governor and as minister.

He pleaded for the transfer of some Methodist schools in the state back to the mission so that Godly morals will further be instilled in the students.