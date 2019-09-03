The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that he will prosecute parents who fail to register school-age children in school.

Fayemi, said this while charging all parents and guardians to key into his administration’s free education programme at an Enrolment Sensitisation Campaign in Eporo on Monday.

He stressed that it was an abuse of a child’s right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children the opportunity to go to school under any guise.

According to him, “We have a Child Rights Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school age to be out of school during school session.’’

He explained that the State’s Child Rights Law provided that all children must be given access to education, added that acting contrary to this was unlawful.

He warned that parents do not have an excuse for not enrolling their children and wards, adding that, the state government is currently providing free but quality education which parents must embrace to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.

In implementing the law, ‘’we have a family court in the state that takes responsibility for children that are not in school and parents who fail in their responsibility,’’ Fayemi said.

He cautioned “If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent him or her from being in school.’’

“The parents will also have to explain to the government or the relevant institutions why that child is not in school.’’ He said.

The Ekiti government had last week commenced the school enrolment campaign aimed at ensuring that all school-age children register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.

