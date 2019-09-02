Chairman, Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana, has solicited the support of the state House of Assembly in revamping the education sector.

Prof. Aladejana made the call in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he led the SUBEB management team on an official visit to the House of Assembly Committee on Public Service Matters, Employment and Human Capacity Development.

The SUBEB boss said the primary assignments of the board were the provision of a conducive learning environment and the enrolment of school age children in schools.

“We are also expected to provide teaching and instructional materials for public primary schools and ensure proper supervision of teaching and learning activities,’’ she said.

The SUBEB boss said that an effective synergy with relevant stakeholders, especially the legislature is crucial in achieving the mandate of the board.

“With the right synergy and proper planning, set goals will be achieved to the advantage of the basic education sector,’’ Aladejana said.

In his speech, Chairman of the House committee, Thomas Adegbuyi, said the assembly is ready to support the board to achieve set goals, but however, called for a more effective interface among stakeholders in the education sector to ensure productivity. (NAN)