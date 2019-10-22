The Ekiti state government on Monday implemented the Supreme Court’s judgement which relocated the headquarters of Ilejemeje Local Government Area from Iye Ekiti to Eda Oniyo.

The government said it has no option than to align with the apex court’s decision, which branded the recognition of Iye Ekiti as the headquarters of the council since 1996 null and void.

Niger Govt spends N1bn on provision of healthcare services

Following the pronouncement of Iye Ekiti as the headquarters against Eda Oniyo that was contained in the federal government’s gazette, the people of Eda Oniyo had gone to court to contest what they described as the politically motivated relocation of the headquarters by the then military Governor, Col. Inua Mohammed Bawa.

The Supreme Court in its judgement in December 2018 recognised Eda Oniyo as the headquarters of the council area and ordered Governor Kayode Fayemi to effect the relocation with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said the state took the step following the advice of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda and the report of a fact- finding committee, which advised that it will be illegal, irregular, unconstitutional, null and void to continue to recognise Iye Ekiti, as the headquarters of the council.

Egbeyemi said that sequel to the judicial decision, the government proclaimed that “the decision of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land is sacrosanct and inviolable and is binding on the government.

“That by virtue of the judgement, Eda Oniyo is the only legally recognised headquarters of Ilejemeje Local Government Area. That the headquarters of Ilejemeje Local Government and its machinery are hereby relocated by Ekiti state government from Iye Ekiti to Eda Oniyo Ekiti.”

He added that by virtue of the pronouncement, all government departments, institutions, organisations, public functionaries, corporate bodies and others are expected to cooperate with government to facilitate the smooth relocation.

The deputy governor directed the Chairman of the council, Sunday Awolola and the Commissioner for Local Government, Prof. Adio Folayan to prepare a schedule for the relocation of the council to the new town.