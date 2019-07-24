Gbenga Sodeinde Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti state government has reinstated the former Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Kolawole Olaiya into the civil service.

Olaiya’s reinstatement was in compliance with the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Akure division.

The reinstatement was also in compliance with the recommendation of the State Committee on the Review of Irregular Appointments chaired by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

Olaiya, a lawyer was sacked from civil service in February 2016 by the Ayo Fayose administration which accused him of political participation.

The court in a judgment delivered by Justice O.O. Oyewumi, on July 3, 2018, held that Olaiya was not given fair hearing and his sack did not follow due process.

The Fayose administration refused to obey the court order despite being served copies of the judgment until the expiration of its tenure on October 15, 2018.

Olaiya ran into trouble with the Fayose regime in September 2015 when he warned the ex-governor against diverting the bailout funds received from the federal government to pay arrears of workers’ salaries and retirees’ benefits.

The former TUC boss was subsequently, queried by the Fayose administration for speaking to the press on the alleged plan to divert the bailout funds.

The Fayose government subsequently, set up an administrative panel of inquiry which recommended Olaiya’s compulsory retirement from service.

Apart from being axed from service, Olaiya, who was a principal legal officer in the Ministry of Justice was also demoted from Grade Level 12 to Grade Level 10.

The labour leader filed a suit marked NICN/8A/13/2016 at the Nigeria Industrial Court of Nigeria, where he fought a two-year battle to get his job back.

The Ekiti state Civil Service Commission in a letter signed on behalf of the permanent secretary by one Salami Olusola, formally reinstated Olaiya into the civil service disclosed that his reinstatement takes effect from June 25.