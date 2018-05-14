Ekiti poll: Expect a defeat worse than 2014, Fayose tells Fayemi

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, has thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for electing Kayode Fayemi as its candidate for the upcoming governorship election.

He described Fayemi as the candidate Ekiti people “love to vote against at all times”.

On Saturday, Fayemi, minister of solid minerals development, emerged the party’s flag bearer in the July 14 poll.

With 941 votes, he beat the other aspirants including Segun Oni who secured 481 votes.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state had earlier produced Kolapo Olusola, Fayose’s deputy, as the candidate in the election.

Reacting to Fayemi’s emergence via his Twitter handle, Fayose said the former Ekiti governor should expect a defeat worse than the one he suffered in 2014.

He wrote: “I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times.

“Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14. He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014.”

Fayose defeated Fayemi, then an incumbent, in the 2014 governorship election.

Fayemi had earlier said he is not on a vengeance mission but to rescue Ekiti people from the “critical” situation they are in.