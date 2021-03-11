Ekiti police naps four suspects for impersonation, eight others for heinous crimes.

Four suspected fake naval officers were napped by the Ekiti State Police Command for parading themselves as Merchant Navy Officer in Igede Ekiti.

Roll visual : Parading the impostors and eight others for heinous crimes before journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti,the State Commissioner of Police, Mobayo Babatunde who was represented by the command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu explained that the suspects conspired and impersonated to be officials of a legally constituted organisation with the motive of extorting innocent members of the public.

The CP also revealed that one Sanusi Ismaika,a resident of Iworoko-Ekiti was found in possession of household properties reasonably suspected to be stolen and upon information,a team of Rapid Respond Squad,RRS went to the scene and got the suspect arrested .

One of the suspects who spoke with AIT pleaded innocent to the alleged crime.

The twelve suspects paraded were napped in connection with crimes ranging from impersonation, murder,armed robbery and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

