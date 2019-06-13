Ekiti pastor arrested for faking his own kidnap to extort N3m

The Ekiti state police command have arrested a a pastor with the Methodist Church, Ado-Ekiti, Adegoke Adewuyi, pictured left, for allegedly planning his own kidnap with the aim of extorting N3 million from his congregation.

According to police sources, the clergyman had arranged with one Oluwadare Sunday to fake his kidnap. There were reports on Sunday June 9th that the clergyman had been kidnapped between Esa-Oke in Osun state and Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti.

Sunday then got in touch with the church members, lying that the Pastor was in his custody and that he will only be released if they pay N3 million in ransom. Sunday informed the church members that the ransom had to be paid ion or before Thursday June 13th otherwise the clergyman will be killed.