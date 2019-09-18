The Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that civil servants in the state are being owed N57 billion following the irregular payment of salary and pension by past governments in the state.

Gov. Fayemi said the arrears cover outstanding salaries, pension, promotion allowances, leave bonuses and other emoluments from 2014 – October 2018 when he assumed office.

The governor also said he is not opposed to local government autonomy, saying the local governments in the state are given unfettered access to administer their funds without inference since he assumed office.

The governor spoke on Tuesday during an interaction with a cross section of civil servants from ministries, parastatals and agencies which took place at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti .

He said he would honour his pledge to pay all outstanding workers’ benefits, but clarified that some will be given immediate attention while some will be defrayed in instalments.

“It is sad to reel out such a humongous figure because it can create panic for you and I. But, let me say that we can’t pay in one swell swoop, but promotion for 2019 will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed in instalments.

“It becomes difficult to pay once because Ekiti state gets a little above N5 billion monthly with the state getting like N3 billion while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly,” he said.

On the issue of local government autonomy, Gov. Fayemi said he is not opposed to the idea of giving financial independence to the third tier of government, being the closest to the grassroots.

“I am not opposed to it. Since I came back, not even one naira of the local government money is being administered by me. Though, we did some partnerships in 2014, but since I came back I have allowed the councils to manage whatever comes to them,” the governor declared.

Fayemi said the state is considering an alternative power supply option to shore up the power being supplied to the state from the national grid, which he said is inadequate and crippling economic activities in the state.

He said he has earmarked funds for the ministry of environment to undertake erosion and flood control projects in selected towns, in view of the recent flooding that ravaged Ado Ekiti and other towns.

Responding to complaints of manpower shortage in the state health facilities, the governor promised to liaise with the state health management board to strategize on how to fill the manpower gap.

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kolapo Olatunde and Sola Adigun, respectively, who spoke on behalf of the workers, pleaded with the governor to accord priority to issues that have to do with workers benefits.

They urged the governor to use his connection as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to fast track the implementation of the minimum wage.