Ekiti guber: MAO unveils 5-point agenda for state’s development

Ekiti State governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Makanjuola Akindele Owolabi has unveiled his campaign manifestoes to the public, brandishing quality education, quality healthcare, infrastructural development, mechanised agriculture and industrialisation and good governance as his 5-point agenda targeted at the states’ holistic development.

Dr. Owolabi who spoke recently in Ekiti while unveiling his manifestoes, stated that he will emphasise on education as a goal for modern human capital development which is deployable for modern agricultural and other industrial businesses and enterprises.

Pledging that he will guarantee improved funding and judicious use of resources for free and compulsory education at primary and secondary levels in Ekiti State, Owolabi said he will cooperate with federal and local governments for markedly improved financial allocation of quality education at all levels.

The governorship aspirant also promised that he will regain the lost glory of Ekiti State as the Fountain of Knowledge and Land of Honour in Nigeria by promoting functional and qualitative education as well as by ensuring that no Ekiti State citizen or resident is denied access to quality education on the grounds of lack of funds, educational materials, conducive learning environment or disabilities.

On healthcare, Owolabi who is seen as a major contender for the ticket of APC in the governorship election coming up in Ekiti State on July 14, 2018, stated that he will provide high quality healthcare with necessary attitudinal change of healthcare personnel, health education, women empowerment and the provision of Ekiti Health Insurance Scheme (EKHIS) for comprehensive, but affordable, yet high quality primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services in line with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and National Health Act guidelines.

According to him, when elected, he will pay attention to and improve support for improved access to high quality yet affordable healthcare services for all people of Ekiti State, just as he promised to introduce modern perspectives for comprehensive health using World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

On infrastructural development, the APC chieftain also said he will intensify all efforts towards the provision of Power (plus Rural Electrification); Portable Water; Roads; Bridges; Affordable Housing; Lobby for Rail link to Ekiti State; and a dedicated Agricultural Cargo Airport or Aerodrome.

“We will seek alternative solar and other renewable and cleaner forms of energy or power generation in collaboration with domestic and international private sector investors with Public – Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements,” he said.

The Aisegba born politician also promised that his government will focus on, and develop Mechanised Agriculture and Industrialisation with simple, modern and affordable mechanised farm implements under a programme of deliberate integrated Rural Development with small/medium scale businesses to reverse rural – urban drift of the youths.

This he said would provide massive employment opportunities with the development of whole value chains for several identified revenue – yielding crops.

Dr. Owolabi equally pledged that he will ensure good governance with incorruptible leadership, financial accountability and discipline, maintenance of law and order, adequate security with community involvement and participation.

He added that there would be deliberate promotion of a dozen solid minerals identified in Ekiti State, environmental protection, development of sports tourism, social welfare programmes, youth empowerment anchored on entrepreneurship development, respect for federal and state judiciary, respect for separation of power and House of Assembly independence, and the involvement of Ekiti traditional rulers in modern community leadership.

He therefore, maintained that government will ensure increased state economic development and poverty alleviation programmes along with youths and women empowerments in all his programmes.