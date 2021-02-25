Ekiti Gov. Kayode Fayemi promises Ekiti people uninterrupted power supply

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has assured the people of the state that the government has put machinery in place to ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply before the end of his administration.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving the 20 graduates of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) from Ekiti state who came to express appreciation to him in his office.

Mr. Fayemi lamented the poor power supply to the state by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

He said his administration had concluded plans with the Federal Government to build two 132/133 KVA Substations in Ekiti to boost electricity generation and transmission.

He said that plans were also being concluded on a new Independent Power Project (IPP) initiative aimed at repositioning the sector for effective service delivery.

Mr. Fayemi said his administration was determined to continue to ensure capacity development of Ekiti people, especially the youth in key areas of development of which power distribution “is number one’’.

