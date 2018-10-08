Ekiti FIDA cautions female lawyers against indecent dressing

Female lawyers in the country have been advised on the need to always make the ethics of the law profession their watchword.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State Branch, which gave the advice particularly, cautioned the female lawyers against indecent dressing.

The State Chairperson of FIDA, Mrs Adefunke Anoma gave the warning at a Law week dinner and award night organized by the Legal Aid Community Development Service, (CDS) corper in Ado Ado Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend.

The event was organized in recognition of FIDA commitment to the development of law and promotion of the rights of women and children, in the State.

Other awardees include: Hon Aribisoye Aribasoye, Hon kolade Kolapo and the Ado Ekiti Branch Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr Samuel Olakanmi Falade.

Anoma who was irked by the indecent dressing of a particular female lawyer at the event, used the occasion to remind her colleagues of their professional ethics, part of which she said include proper dressing.

According to her, “we condemn every form of skimpy scanty garments during official outings. Proper dressing is also a skill needful to succeed as a lawyer. You cannot afford to dress anyhow. So please endeavour to put descent dressing in proper perspective as go into your legal career”.

FIDA Ekiti however commended them for improvement made so far especially by female lawyers in area of Legal aid/ Community Development Services and congratulated them for feats they have been able to achieve.

The former NBA, Ado Ekiti Branch Chairperson, Dr. Foluke Dada in her address delivered by the NBA Ikere Ekiti Branch Chairperson, Oludayo Olorunfemi admonished them on integrity, pointing out that they should endeavour to make honesty, sincerity, probity, decency, fairness and humility their guiding principle.

She commended the Akinjide Akinrotimi-led executive of legal aid CDS Ekiti with the collaboration of the FIDA Ekiti for coming up with the program, saying it has been a commendable effort towards encouraging the lawyers to give back to their society.

Also presenting a paper at the dinner, a senior lawyer, Chief Ochayi Sunday, said the first thing that should preoccupy their mind when passing out from National Youth Service Corp, (NYSC) is how to settle down in life,

after which they should engage their mind with the nature of job they will have to do for a life time, whether private, public or diplomatic saying job prostitution does not promote professionalism, and experience.

He urged them to have “good written curriculum vitae, be computer literate, understand that money isn’t everything, do your research properly, get yourself a hobby, embrace entrepreneurship, keep building your network, and be prayerful”

The Chairman, NBA Ado-Ekiti Branch, Falade congratulated members of the Legal Aid Community Development Service on the occasion of their Law Dinner and successful completion of their one-year mandatory service to their fatherland.

He specifically, acknowledged their participation and support at all organized activities and functions, and admonished them to trust the process to achieving their heart desires and equally trust in the Lord God at all Stages of their lives.

Earlier in the week, the Legal Aid CDS /FIDA Ekiti had organized an inter-secondary schools debate competition where Mary Immaculate Grammar School, Petoa School, All Souls’ Anglican Grammar School, and Fountain of Knowledge International School in Ado-Ekiti were represented Miss. Faith Owoyemi

who represented Fountain International Secondary School emerged as the best speaker at the debate, Petoa College, Ado Ekiti came second position, while Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti placed third.

All Souls’ Anglican Grammar School which was also represented at the collegiate competition took fourth position at the event where cash award, books and trophies were presented to the contestants.

Some of the students, Adekunle Emmanuel and Akomolafe Promise of Fountain International School and Mary Immaculate Grammar School respectively described the debate as an eye opener.