Some farmers in Ekiti North Senatorial District on Wednesday appealed to the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, ‎to provide loans for them to enhance their agricultural production.

The farmers, who spoke with journalists in Ido-Osi, Oye, Ikole, and Moba Local Government Areas, said that they need tractors and agro-chemicals to be able to produce crops in large qualities.

They said that some of them were ageing and do not have the strength to be using hoes and cutlasses to cultivate.

Chairman of the farmers in Ido-Osi, Mr. Oluropo Dada, stated that the only tractor they had in Ido-Osi Local Government was 16-year-old and not functioning well.

He appealed to the state government to provide loans to them to procure agro-chemicals‎ and some cash crops which would improve their production.

‎The chairman also said that the state government should donate tricycles to the farmers associations in each local government to help them transport their farm produce from the farms to markets and barns for storage.

Another farmer from Oye‎ Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Ige, appealed to Gov. Fayemi to provide farm implements and agro-chemicals for them.

“The farmers in Oye Local Government are suffering because we do not have the basic farm implements. We are appealing to Gov. Dr Fayemi, to provide farm implements such as tractors, agro-chemicals and financial assistance for us.

“The raining season is here, the roads leading to our farms need repairs, we also need tricycles to transport our farms’ produce from our farms to the markets and to our houses because no vehicle can get to our farms,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Farmers Association in Moba Local Government Area, Mr. Babatunde Adelugba,‎ said that the major challenge that farmers face is the lack of farm implements.