‘Ekiti East bye-election killings: We’ll not tolerate it again’

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan, has said the party and the entire people of the state will not continue to fold their arms, watching the killing of innocent souls under the guise of politics.

He said the recent killing of, at least, three persons, with many others wounded in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, over the conduct of a bye-election to fill the vacant in the State House of Assembly was unfortunate, barbaric and uncalled for.

Honourable Falegan made the observation in a condolence message to the families of the victims through a release made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The politician described “such killings in Ekiti State” as “unacceptable and cruel, hence, the need for all the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law, so as to put an end to the scary development in the state.”

He added that: “It has become imperative that the security agencies in the state work out a professional modality for putting an immediate halt to uncivilised killings in the name of winning elections in the state, for the people to have confidence in them.

The victims were, no doubt, very loyal, committed and obedient personalities with visions and foresights who could have become great leaders in the society. But it is unfortunate their lives were cut short because of politics of desperation.

The murder of such people in Ekiti State is painful, appalling and untoward. Therefore, the police and other relevant security agencies must work together to stop killers and arrest their sponsors to serve as deterrent to others.

“Nobody, no matter how highly placed, must be sparred in the course of investigation, arrest and prosecution in such a matter as this. Some of the political killings in Nigeria are, no doubt, being carried out by the people who think they cannot be touched, because of their positions or connections with the authority in the land,” he said.

The PDP chieftain commiserates with the families of the victims and the people of Ekiti State in general; and prayed that God would console everyone over the loss.