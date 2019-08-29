Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities in Ekiti state, Bamidele Faparusi, has urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to build the 330kv power sub-station in the state as a matter of right to shore up electricity supply.

The commissioner said the state has begun partnership with some agencies for the laying of 2, 000 kilometres fibre optics for improved internet connectivity across the state.

He said the fact that Ekiti is the only state being denied the 330kva sub-station – facility is a great injustice, since some other states like Osun, Kogi and Lagos are having power supply than Ekiti satte.

Faparusi said the lack of the sub-station has caused acute shortage of electricity supply of 20 megawatts to Ekiti from the national grid, instead of the required 200 megawatts that can stabilise the state’s economy.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, Faparusi said power is key to any economic development, saying the state government is engaging the TCN and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on how to overcome the challenges of low electricity supply and arbitrary billing.

“We are having challenges because we have no full control of how electricity is supplied. The focus of the DisCos is to make profit, but we have to be fair to our people as well.

“One major bottleneck we have identified has been inadequate allocation of power from the national grid. We are getting 20 megawatts which is grossly inadequate to distribute to the people.

“We are requesting the TCN to build a 330kv power sub-station in Ekiti. Some states have more than one. Only Ekiti lacks this kind of facility. We consider this an injustice. With this, we won’t be taking light from other neighbouring states,” the commissioner said.

Faparusi added that the government has been working hard for the distribution of potable water across the state, adding that efforts are also being intensified to banish open defecation in the state as the government has started building toilet facilities across the 16 local government areas.