Gbenga Sodeinde Ado-Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday ordered the detention of a man, Basiru Adeyanju in prison custody for allegedly raping his 17- year -old daughter.

Adeyanju, who lives at No 30, Irona Quarters, Ado Ekiti, the state capital allegedly, defiled his daughter on September 10, 2017.

The offence is contrary to Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Ekiti state, 2012.

Adeyanju was slammed with a two- count charge bordering on rape and attempted rape. The accused person however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Ekiti state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda, led the state government’s legal team while Adeyinka Opaleke appeared for the defendant.

Having called a witness at the initial stage, Fapohunda prayed the court for a relief to call two other witnesses which was granted. During cross -examination, a witness, Chief Kola Jegede, who is a herbalist was asked to recount his contact with the accused.

Jegede admitted that he knew Adeyanju few years ago when he came to his house at Falegan in company of his brother for prayers.

According to Jegede, it was the following year that police brought the defendant and others to his house after he confessed to the police that what he took after raping his daughter was brought to him for ritual.

Fapohunda also called a medical practitioner, Dr. Olasende Temitope, who testified that the victim was raped.

The medical doctor informed the court that the victim was brought to him after defilement on September 11, 2017 and the medical history and investigation showed that she had been with her father for two years after her parents got separated.

He further told the court that the medical report revealed that the victim’s private part was bruised, but that she was HIV negative.

At this point, the attorney -general tendered a copy of the medical report on the victim which was admitted as exhibit.

Having listened to the argument of the parties, the presiding judge, Justice M.O. Abodunde adjourned the matter to October 2 for further hearing.