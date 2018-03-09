Ekiti 2018: PDP Reconciliation, Welcome Development – Falegan

A United Kingdom based chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP Hon. Opeyemi Falegan has lauded the on going reconciliatory efforts of the Secondus led executive members of the Party over the choice of party’s Candidate in 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Governor Ayo Fayose had last September adopted his deputy,, Prof. Olusola Eleka, as his preferred candidate, a development which has not gone down well with other aspirants including immediate past national publicity secretary of the party and former minister of state for works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Biodun Olujimi and former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Amber Dare Bejide.

In a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Falegan said the latest move by the national leadership of the party to wade in has shown that PDP is ready to win the all important governorship election in Ekiti state.

He said: “Without mincing words, the national chairman and his team have demonstrated their high level of political wizardry and prowess especially at defending the masses.

“The move by the leadership of our party has been my position especially on the need for a genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved party members across the board. The only catalyst to rejuvenate the winning spirit of PDP is reconciliation.

“And the fact remains that Governor Fayose’s dictatorial and unbranded both in talks and action have done more ills than good for the party in Ekiti state since his assumption of power.

“It is now crystal clear that the Governor has lost his popularity in the state no doubt, but with unity of purpose and readiness of all party loyalists to work together, PDP can still spring a surprise in the coming election in the state.

“The involvement of the National Secretariat and other party leaders across the country on the need for Governor Fayose to allow democracy to have a place during the primary election will build a strong confidence in party loyalists.

“It is an understatement to say that PDP has been greatly polarized in Ekiti State for so long because of selfishness and self-centeredness of the Governor, who runs a government like a personal property and heredity.

“Therefore, a credible and fair primary elections within the PDP will assist the party in its resolve to win every future election in the country. Politics is a game of number and nobody should be allowed to further exercise unnecessary arrogance over the majority of the people.

“Democracy in Nigeria is fast growing and people are beginning to know their right. The era of one person acting as a majority is no long fashionable and welcome, therefore party leaders should always act fast to checkmate excess of some power drunk politicos in the party,” the PDP chieftain said.

Falegan, however, called on party members to continue in their struggle to recover PDP from the enemies of democracy in the state, assuring that the party would still wax stronger and lead the country again.