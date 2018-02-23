Ekiti 2018: Adewale has no pact with Accord Party, says governorship aspirant

A governorship hopeful in Ekiti State and a stalwart of Accord Party, Akogun Bamiji Ojo has debunked the alleged adoption of Otunba Segun Adewale, as the preferred candidate to fly the party’s flag in the 2018 gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State.

The aspirant made this declaration while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, stressing that Adewale’s place was not known in Ekiti State.

He said, “How can a well positioned party like ours adopt Segun Adewale who has no political party here in Ekiti State?” He added that Adewale was not from the state and has no business in Ekiti State.

“He has not paid any tax to Ekiti State government in the past, our great party can’t use such a person as a candidate.”

Ojo, who further stated that the party is well positioned to win the forthcoming election, described himself as an eligible candidate from the party to contest the election based on his integrity and honour.

He, however, stated that the party is open to anybody who wants to join with good intention and proper identity.