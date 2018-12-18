Ekere, UNDYPD trains over 1, 000 Akwa Ibom youths

No fewer than 1,000 youths of Akwa Ibom state drawn from the 31 Local Government Areas have been trained in various vocational skills ranging from catering, interior and outdoor decorations The five weeks free training programme was sponsored by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Obong Nsima Ekere in collaboration with United Niger Delta Youth for Peace and Development (UNDYPD) and Gift Care Foundation (GCF). Speaking during the end of the training held at the weekend at St. Patrick’s Primary School, Iboko Offot, Uyo, Ekere urged the beneficiaries to properly utilize the financial assistance and the skill acquired during the exercise to improve their lifestyle. Ekere who was represented by Chairman of the occasion, and Head, Department of Economics, University of Uyo, Prof. Chris Ekong said the effort was in line with his avowed commitment and determination towards curbing youth unemployment and restiveness in Niger Delta Ekere said, “I am happy to be associated with this. I must tell you that today it is skills that rule the world nothing can stop you from achieving your potential. You can be a shoemaker with a difference, you can be caterer with a difference, you can be a dressmaker with a difference. It is all about investing passion in what you can do. “I urge you to practice what you’ve learnt, and don’t stop availing yourself of the opportunity to be retrained. You can conquer the world in your chosen vocation. As governor, my administration will unlock the potentials in every Akwa Ibom Youth. In his remarks earlier, National President of UNDYPD, Mr. Godspower Nta, expressed delight that the rationale behind the training programme was realized and commended Nsima Ekere for always keeping to his promise to train and empower youths. “Over 12,000 youths in the nine state of Niger Delta have so far benefitted from the scheme facilitated by Obong Nsima Ekere. I commend him, for remaining resolute in his mission to curb youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region through sustainable empowerment and training schemes. “This training programme is not about the 2019 politics. It has been taking place in the nine Niger Delta States in the past four years. We have received invitation to take the programme to Obot Akara and Oron in January 2019. It is a project that will outlive the politics of 2019”, he stressed. Other areas of training included production of soap/toiletries, paints production, beads and hat making, fashion and designing, hairdressing and barbing; installation and maintenance of satellite television, shoes and bag making, plumbing, photography and videography, movie making and video editing, computer appreciation, floor and wall tiling. Isaac Job, Uyo