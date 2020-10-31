EKEDC begins mass meter deployment to customers

By Tunde Shorunke

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has commenced the distribution of smart electricity meters to customers at a simultaneous launch event of the scheme within Eko Distribution Companies franchise areas.

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) according to the federal government/Discos has kickedoff on Friday, October 30, 2020.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, stating that EKEDC will kick-start its distribution of the electricity meters in Surulere axis, one of the areas within its distribution network.

Speaking further, Idemudia said that the NMMP is in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s and the Discos commitments to close the metering gap in the Country and enhance the revenue collection of Distribution Companies.

He said that under the new arrangement Distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers to provide and install meters for their customers.

Eko Electricity is expected to rollout over 100,000 (One Hundred thousand meters in the first phase of the programme from the locally manufactured companies such as Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company.

Idemudia disclosed that the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) will increase Nigeria’s metering rate, eliminate estimated billing and strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity.

He added that the initiative will also reduce collection losses, increase financial flows to achieve 100per cent market remittance obligations of the Discos and support Nigeria’s economic recovery by creating jobs in the local meter value chain whilst also ensuring customers only pay the exact value for their energy consumption.