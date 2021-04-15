Eight Plants Down, FG Apologises To Nigerians Over Poor Power Supply

Nigerians have been apologized to by the Federal Government for the ongoing power outages and shortages in different parts of the world.

The Federal Ministry of Power explained in a statement on Thursday that the failure of some National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) supplying electricity to the national grid was to blame.

Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor are among the plants affected, according to Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications.

While the Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance, the Shiroro Power Plant is experiencing water management issues, he said.

Gas shortages are also affecting Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, and Alaoji integrated power plants.

The state of the plants, according to Artimas, has had a significant impact on power generation, essentially reducing the national grid.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, expressed remorse for the unfortunate situation and apologized to all affected Nigerians for the inconveniences caused by the power outages in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He told Nigerians, however, that the ministry, through the appropriate agencies, was working diligently to address the technical issues affecting the plants, as well as the gas issues affecting the others.

The minister announced that the national grid will be restored to its previous historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity, which was achieved in early 2021, in order to relieve Nigerians of the current harsh climatic conditions and restore maximum economic activity.