Eight killed in Plateau on Christmas and Boxing days

Like this: Like Loading...

Three persons were killed in Plateau on Tuesday while celebrating Christmas while five others were gunned to death on Boxing Day according reports that have been confirmed by the Police and other sources.The Christmas day killing occurred in the night following attack on Mafeng Hotel in Gwol, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area. Sources said that all the victims have also been buried.Gunmen also killed five persons on Wednesday night in Puju village, Fan District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Those killed were reported to be among many people that were attacked while returning from a birthday party in a neighbouring village. Two other persons esustained gunshot injury.According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev who confirmed the attacks, the five persons who lost their lives in the attack on the spot had been buried who those that were seriously injured are responding to treatment at a hospital.“A group of people who were returning from a birthday party were attacked at Puju village in Fan District of Barkin-Ladi by gunmen and five persons were killed. They have been buried. Two persons were injured and they are receiving treatment at the General Hospital Barkin-Ladi,” he said adding that investigation had commenced to unravel those who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.On the Mafeng Hotel Christmas day attack that took the lives of three persons, a former Secretary to the Plateau State Government and senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rufus Bature, charged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators as soon as possible as such cannot be allowed to end like that.In a statement through the media director of his campaign organization Ayuba Pam, Bature appealed to the people of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area to remain calm and report any suspicious movement of strange persons in their localities to security agencies for prompt action. He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.