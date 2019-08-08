By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Following federal government’s announcement of August 12-13 as public holidays to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, has ordered the massive deployment of personnel nationwide in a bid to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the country during the festive period.

In a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emma Okeh, the commandant general charged all state commandants to work in synergy with other sister security agencies.

While directing that personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attacks, he also urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.

He revealed that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives target festive periods to carry out their dastardly act.

Congratulating Muslim faithful, he encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living an exemplary life that depicts their true practice by preaching and praying for peace in the nation.

Furthermore, Gana reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, rescue team, ambulances, armed squads and sniffer dogs will be strategically positioned for quick intervention.

He urged the public to report any case of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminalities to the corps.

Gana charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting involved in any act that is capable of affecting the peace of the nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.