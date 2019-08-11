As Muslims mark the Eid-el Kabir festival, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged them to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, peaceful coexistence, reconciliation and tolerance as professed by Prophet Mohammed.

Lalong stated this in a goodwill message signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Makut Macham, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

He urged Muslims to mark the festival by practicing the teachings of the Holy Qur’an which advocate goodwill and respect for humanity irrespective of religious, ethnic, political and other affiliations.

Lalong appealed to the people of Plateau to sustain the peace and harmony currently enjoyed in the state, noting that doing so would enhance development and boost growth.

He charged religious and community leaders as well as security agencies to work in harmony toward making Plateau a safe haven, and reaffirmed his determination to serve the people via legacy projects that impact directly on the citizens. (NAN).