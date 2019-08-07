By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, has declared August 12 and August 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ehuriah, who made the declarations on behalf of the Federal Government called on all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, Ehuriah urged Nigerians to shun all forms of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the federal government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

While reaffirming the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, she said that security agencies under the ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.

The permanent secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another and wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration.