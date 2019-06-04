Eid-el-Fitri: Saraki, Secondus urge Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri which followed the successful observance of the month long Ramadan fast.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim ummah during the period contributed greatly to the relative peace witnessed across the country in the last one month.

He urged all Nigerians to seize the momentum of the completion of this year’s Ramadan to work for sustainable peace, security and economic well-being of the country.

“Our greatest challenges as a nation are insecurity and economic crises. And there is need for both government officials and those who voted them into office to co-operate in solving these problems.

“On the security front, even though we acknowledge that new threats have continued to emerge, we believe that our security forces have all it takes to nip them in the bud in due course.

“This is the more reason why all hands must be on deck to ensure the full restoration of lasting peace and security across the country. This, I believe, will provide a conducive business environment that would encourage investments – through which jobs and better opportunities for our people will be created.

“Winning the war on insecurity can only come from the collective efforts of all Nigerians through cooperation with security forces in supplying timely intelligence that would aid them in their job of protecting lives and property across the country,” Saraki stated.

While felicitating with Muslims on the completion of the spiritual exercise during the Ramadan, he urged them not to relent in displaying the discipline, restraint, discretion, piety and good neighbourliness which were very obvious during the fasting period.

Saraki further urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians and to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged all Nigerians to use the period of Eid el Fitri to reflect on the situations in the country and pray fervently for the survival of the country.

Secondus said in a Sallah message that the situation in the country is dicey and discomforting that only God’s intervention can suffice.

Prince Secondus, in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi, said that after four years in the hand of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), all indicators point to the fact that Nigeria as a country is under severe pressure that need prayers and commitment of all to survive.

The PDP chairman said that everything point to it that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed woefully in harnessing the abundant human and material resources in the country and has instead resorted to various undemocratic acts to thwart the will of the people.

“The security situation in the country, the uncertainty in the polity and the worsening economic downturn which are consequences of poor leadership entails that Nigerians should return to God for help and direction”, he said.

The chairman noted that the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love warning that peoples actions must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of their faith.

Secondus said: “if Nigerian leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct, most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved”.

” These last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation if we allow the solemnness of the period last influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another”.

Secondus appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain their harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which we cannot achieve good governance, national and infrastructural development as well as attract the much needed foreign investors.