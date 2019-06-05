Eid-el-Fitri: FCT residents urged to pray for Buhari’s second tenure

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Sir Christian Ohaa has called on FCT residents especially the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

The Permanent in his Sallah message to the residents of the FCT enjoined them to use the occasion to pray for peace, social harmony and the prosperity of Nigeria.

Sir Ohaa also assured FCT residents that the Administration has put machinery in motion to ensure the security of life and property during the Eid festivities.

He urged them to be at alert and bring to the notice of law enforcement agencies any attempts to breach the peace by miscreants.

He also used the opportunity to thank residents for their peaceful conduct during the inauguration ceremony of President Buhari on the 29th of May and urged them to, in same spirit, conduct themselves properly during the national Democracy Day celebrations which will hold on the 12th of June.

He reminded FCT residents that the city of Abuja will be playing host to a number of foreign dignitaries during the Democracy Day celebrations saying it was an opportunity to showcase the great hospitality that Nigerians were known for.

Speaking further, he called on them to keep their residences clean and be courteous to all those who they come in contact with. He especially asked motorists to obey all traffic regulations and avoid over speeding and running through red lights.

The Permanent Secretary also commended the people of the FCT for their peaceful co-existence saying it signified the unity of Nigerians which is the principle on which the FCT was founded.

He further pledged the commitment of the FCTA for the provision of amenities, utilities and infrastructure that will add positive value to the lives of all residents.

Sir Ohaa also prayed for a spiritually fulfilling and memorable Sallah celebration.