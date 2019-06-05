Eid-el- Fitr: PFN felicitates with Muslims

By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has felicitated with the Nigerian Moslems on this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebration.

National President of PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, in a press statement in Benin City, congratulated Moslems on the successful completion of the Ramadan which is one of five major pillars of Islam.

He called on them to do everything possible to justify the purpose of the spiritual exercise, adding that “the PFN rejoices with our Moslem brothers and sisters in Nigeria. We wish them the blessing of the almighty God, as they celebrate.

“However, the PFN urges the Moslems and indeed, all Nigerians to always strive toward the promotion of peace, love, harmony and unity in the country for a better Nigeria.

“The PFN is fully aware that no development can take place in any place or country devoid of peace, harmony, love and unity.

“Therefore, the PFN expects Moslems to practice the lessons learnt during the Ramadan fasting period which also included love, forgiveness and sacrifices”, Omobude added.

Cleric urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s success

The Chief Imam of Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos, Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari with prayer to enable him succeed in his second tenure.

Abdul-Kadiri made the plea after the Eid-el-Fitr prayer held in the mosque premises in Ikorodu on Tuesday.

According to him, there is need for all Nigerians to support Buhari morally and spiritually for him to achieve tremendous success during his second tenure.

“The expectations of the Muslims are that President Buhari should continue on the part he had started such as the issue of the security; although our president is trying in ensuring security of lives and property in Nigeria.

“Government should revamp the economy and improve on policies and programmes that would benefit the downtrodden in the society. This government should try to create more jobs, and there is need to sustain the fight against corruption as well as indiscipline in the society,” he said.

The Islamic cleric commended the oneness of Muslims throughout the fasting period and urged Nigerians to continue to love one another, just as he advised Nigerians to endeavour to play their roles and sustain all the lessons learnt during Ramadan.

A worshipper, Abdulraham Ali, urged the president to look for ways to improve the country’s economy and appealed to Nigerians to be patient and hope for a better country under President Buhari in his second tenure.

A medical laboratory scientist, Madam Shakirah Lawal, urged President Buhari to put in place programmes that would enable the less privileged have access to medical facilities.