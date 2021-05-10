Eid-Al-Fitr: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

Rauf Aregbesola, minster of interior, announced the public holiday in a statement on Wednesday by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary of the ministry.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the celebration, and urged them to use the ceremony to pray for peace in the country.

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government today in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land,” the statement read.

“Aregbesola, who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

“He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

“He assured that the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.”

Aregbesola, who said the present administration will not be deterred in its efforts to secure the country, said necessary measures are being put in place to “strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation”.

“The Minister wishes all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr celebration,” Belgore added.