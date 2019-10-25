Egypt shut two ports on the Mediterranean Sea, Alexandria and Dekheila, on Friday due to bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said.

The decision to close the ports was due to “high waves and wind speeds that do not allow the movement of boats,” the authority’s spokesman, Reda Ghandour, said.

Loading and unloading operations for ships already docked were ongoing normally, he said.

The governor of Alexandria ordered schools in the governorate to close on Saturday due to heavy rain.

The U.K. Met Office posted a visual on its Twitter account showing a “medicane” – a system with tropical and non-tropical characteristics, developing in the eastern Mediterranean including over parts of Egypt.

It said such a system developing is “incredibly rare this far east in the Mediterranean.”