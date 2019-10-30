Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo said the speaker of Egypt’s parliament asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to help mediate a dispute with Ethiopia over a multibillion dollar Nile River dam.

Last week, Egypt and Ethiopia agreed to resume talks to resolve a dispute over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is set to be Africa’s biggest hydropower project when completed. Cairo says the dam could threaten its water supply.

Egyptian Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad “conveyed the request for President Buhari to mediate on the issue between Egypt and Ethiopia,” Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on his Twitter account.