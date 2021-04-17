Effium conflict: Ebonyi Govt to resettle displaced persons in tents

…Decries release of 66 suspects arrested over the conflict by security agencies

The Ebonyi State Government says it will resettle natives displaced during the Effium-Ezza Effium intra-communal conflict in tents until their houses are rebuilt.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said this on Friday in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

Ugbala said with gradual return of peace in the community, the government would commence the relocation of the displaced persons to the tents.

“The displaced persons have become tenants of circumstance, who take refuge in open places in Abakaliki and its suburbs.

“They do not have any other community. The relocation process should commence with no further reports of shootings and killings,” he said.

The SSG said the tents would be situated in areas where the rate of destruction was less, such as Nwekendeagu and Akpurata Villages, plus Effium town.

“Government will provide the tents, food, medicine and security, among other facilities to ensure a smooth and speedy relocation process,” he said.

Mr Stanley OkoroEmegha, the Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security, said that relative calm had returned to Egedegede and other communities recently attacked by gunmen.

Okoro-Emegha said that security had been beefed up at the affected communities to forestall future attacks.

“We can confirm that the 66 suspects arrested over the Effium-Ezza Effium conflict were released by the security agencies but the governor wants to know who authorised their release.

“The governor set up a committee, which I am heading, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised release and report back to the EXCO,” he said.

Okoro-Emegha also said that the government had distributed motorcycles to security agencies to enhance their operations and access to communities with difficult terrains.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Effium-Ezza conflict, which started from a motorpark fight, later degenerated, leading to several deaths and destruction of people’s property.