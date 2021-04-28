Effective weight loss with just one spoonful

By Mutiat Alli

Although Mary Poppins’ hypothesis ‘just a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down’ has yet to be scientifically proven, there are other spoonfuls that are guaranteed to help with weight loss alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise.

A spoonful of…

one

Apple Cider Vinegar will keep you hydrated, gives you a feeling of fullness and stabilizes your blood sugar levels – a great way to maintain your weight and prevent you from adding extra pounds once you’ve reached your goal. Limit consumption to 1-2 tablespoons (mixed with water) per day.

Two

Rich in fatty acids, Coconut Oil contains saturated fats. So you can enjoy its delicious taste without worrying about pilling on the pounds. Use a teaspoon while cooking or take it orally to stop you snacking in between meals while also increasing your metabolism, which helps you burn fat naturally.

Three

Simply add a spoonful of chopped or grated Ginger to your cooking or add it to freshly squeezed juice. This spice gives food and drinks a deliciously spicy kick and specifically targets fat – ridding the body of fat – while also improving digestion and metabolism, reducing joint inflammations and blood pressure, regulating cholesterol levels and boosting the immune system.

Four

Thyme is perfect for seasoning and adding flavor to many dishes (chicken, turkey, etc) but did you know that it also helps you to shed pounds? Filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, cells in the body are kept healthy and protected. This herb helps the body to manage stress and also releases water weight and toxins from the body.

Five

Turmeric is jam-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Also a fat-burner and pain reliever, turmeric can be consumed in many ways. A spoonful will add flavor to your cooking or can be enjoyed as a hot beverage by simply mixing with water.

Six

Flaxseed (or Flax) contains antioxidants and is packed with omega-3 which prevents nutrient deficiency. There are lots of different ways to add flax to your diet. Sprinkle a tablespoon over salad, soup, and yogurt or add to a glass of water. Flax also dissolves unhealthy fats in your digestive tract which would otherwise have been stored as body fat.

Seven

Cinnamon helps you to maintain a healthy weight after weight loss. A tablespoon added to hot water will boost your body with the recommended daily intake of minerals including potassium, iron, zinc and magnesium. Add cinnamon to a small portion of your favourite dessert on your cheat days as a naughty-but-nice way to include it to your weight-loss dietary plan.

Eight

An excellent source of Vitamin C, Lemon Juice cleanses the body and ensures that the immune system, colon, lymphatic system, and digestive system are all functioning properly while keeping bad breath at bay and giving your skin a healthy glow. Add a spoonful of freshly squeezed lemon juice to hot water first thing in the morning to get the best results.