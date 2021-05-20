EFCC’s invitation: We didn’t raise N10 billion – PDP insists

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that it did not raise an alleged sum of N10 billion from sale of forms during the last general election.

This is as the party said it is not deterred from performing its duties as the leading opposition political party on account of the invitation of its officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement late Wednesday restated that every expenditure by the National Working Committee (NWC) had always been in line with the budget approved by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and in keeping with political parties financial due process.

“We further affirm that we have over the years submitted our audited accounts in line with statutory requirements and practice.

“However, as a responsible and public-spirited political party, we have honoured the invitation extended to our officials by the commission and we urge all party members, our teeming supporters across the nation and members of the public to remain calm.

“PDP assures that it will not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation, but will continue in its role of providing constructive opposition as well as being the national platform for all Nigerians in their rally to rescue and secure our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the party said.