EFCC Warns Against Misuse of Public Funds for Elections

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has warned that as another election cycle approaches, the EFCC will not fold its hands and watch the nation’s commonwealth squandered by corrupt politicians.

Magu, who spoke through Olanipekun Olukoyede, his Chief of Staff, during a paper presentation at a one-day retreat for 36 state governors and key election stakeholders in Abuja said, “We shall keenly monitor the financial affairs of political parties to ensure that the use of public funds to finance political parties and prosecute campaigns at all levels of government is checked”.

He assured that henceforth, donations to political parties and the identities of the donors will be of massive interest to the Commission going forward.

“To minimize corruption and the use of public funds to fund political parties and finance elections, there is need for greater effectiveness in enforcing the provisions of the various electoral laws in Nigeria especially as it relates to penalties upon breach of their provisions.

“Political parties should be required to keep proper records of all incomes, contributions and expenditure, and to open their books for inspection by relevant security agencies after every electioneering cycle.

In addition, politicians prosecuting campaigns must be required to keep proper records of all donations received by them including the identities of the donors;

and to turn their books over to relevant security agencies, and to INEC for inspection after every electioneering cycle, including the costs of litigations arising from the elections and the source of funding for the litigations”.

While acknowledging that the work to be done is enormous, he explained that the EFCC cannot do it alone. “We do not have the manpower and other resources to confront this hydra headed monster alone.

I implore fellow Nigerians to share credible intelligence with the Commission on the activities of criminal politicians, so that our tasks can be made easier”, he added.

The anti-graft czar commended the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) for providing a platform to share experiences on the subject of the electoral process in Nigeria and said “my hope is that the politicians here see that the reality of playing outside of the rules is that they become exposed to the consequences as stipulated by the law or to the caprices of their paymasters.

While taking a retrospective look at the Dasukigate, Magu said “when you consider the fact that the money was disbursed for the purpose of procurement of arms to fight insurgency in the North, then the negative impact of funding elections with stolen government funds becomes real and relatable all at once”.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Review of Arms Procurement on 31 August 2015 with a mandate to investigate the procurement of ammunition to fight against insurgency during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

In his opening remarks, Rasheed Adegbenro, Senior Vice President, CVL, said the forum, which began in Lagos, was meant to sensitize the electorate on the coming elections.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, who was represented by CP Kenneth Ebrimson, gave assurance that the Nigerian Police Force will ensure that the 2019 elections will be free and fair.