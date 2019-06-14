EFCC to clamp down on illegal use of POS machines

…Holds campaign against Yahoo-Yahoo

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is set to start a clamp down on the fraudulent use of Point of Sale (POS) machines in the country.

This was disclosed by the Makurdi Zonal Head of the commission, Johnson Babalola, in an interactive session with Regional Bank Managers at the EFCC Zonal office in Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, he charged banks to ensure proper monitoring and strict compliance by those to whom they issue POS machines.

“We are having serious challenges with the banks giving POS machines to individuals with questionable characters and without proper documentation,” he said.

He pointed out that there was a need for some of the POS machines to be withdrawn from such individuals.

He also warned banks to adhere strictly to the Post-No-Debit (temporary freezing of account) order placed on banks found to be involved in suspicious transactions, adding, “Default will not be tolerated”.

He noted that it was unfortunate that some staff of banks were in the habit of giving prior notice to customers whose accounts were being placed on Post-No-Debit, thus “aiding and abetting crime and obstruction of justice, instead of assisting the Commission as stipulated by law”.

He further urged the banks to “respond on time to the letters of investigations sent to them by the Commission”, stressing that prompt response will help in speedy dispensation of cases.

“You need to always report any suspicious transactions as required by law,” he added.

In another development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has organised a musical concert in the nation’s capital, to drum support of Abuja residents in their fight against internet fraud popularly known locally as, “Yahoo-Yahoo”.

The concert which brought together Abuja based music and comedy acts, literally lit up the city’s Unity Fountain Maitama, Abuja.

Many fun seekers, who defied the heavy downpour that day, taking advantage of the public holiday to commemorate the Democracy Day Celebration, stormed the event in large numbers and were thrilled by the young stars, most of whom weaved their songs and comedy around the call to shun “Yahoo-Yahoo” and other forms of cyber crimes.

Some EFCC officials present at the concert spoke about the need for Nigerians to join hands with the anti-graft agency to bring an end to cyber crimes. According to them, Nigerians are highly resourceful and intelligent but their endowments should be put to noble use.

Special Adviser on Media to the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Tony Amokeodo, in his remarks, said that the agency put the concert together to drum support for the campaign against Yahoo-Yahoo.

According to him, so many young people are caught in the web of the cyber-crime and thereby falling into the dragnet of the EFCC.

“The EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, saw the need to use the concert to draw young people’s attention to the dangers of engaging in Yahoo-Yahoo. Cyber-crime is bad and dangerous. It is tarnishing the image of the country and so many people are ending up in jail because of it.

“We appreciate the impact of music and comedy on young people and felt that a concert such as this will bring young people together and afford them the opportunity to listen to messages against Yahoo-Yahoo.

The musicians and comedians all did justice to the theme and we believe that young people will shun cyber-crimes,” he said.

Some of the artistes who thrilled include Music Prokassy, Victor Velmo, Mic Steve, Young Fresh, Ambassador Wahala, Chuck D General, Nick B, Ghana Must Go and Koboko Master. Some participants won prizes for displaying their music talents.