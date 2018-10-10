EFCC seeks transfer 12 cases on Magu’s confirmation from Jus Nyako

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a move to block Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja from hearing cases seeking the removal of Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, from office has written the court to transfer 17 separate suits relating to the case from her court.

In a letter dated 5th October 2018 written by commission, the agency insisted that all cases involving it and its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. be transferred from Justice Binta Nyako’s court to any other judge in the division.

The anti-graft agency through its lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, had in an earlier letter dated July 31 and addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, requested for the transfer of all the cases against Magu from Justice Nyako’s court.

The reason for the request was contained in another letter the agency wrote on July 30 to its lawyer, authorising him to apply for a re-assigment of all cases involving Magu pending before Justice Nyako.

According to the letter of authority signed by Magu, the anti-graft agency stated that, “the application is necessary to avoid bias and conflict of interest because the commission is prosecuting the spouse and step son of His Lordship, namely Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd) and Senator Abdulazeez Nyako respectively”.

But miffed by the delay in attending to its request, the anti-graft in another letter dated October 5 and addressed to the registrar of Justice Nyako’s court reminded him of the earlier letter.

The letter reads in part: “Respectfully, we write to draw His Lordship’s attention to our letter dated 31st July, 2018, addressed to the honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court conveying our client’s request to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court that all matter concerning the subject matter above be transferred from this honorable court for reasons contained on our clients attaches letter.

“Respectfully we tremble in requesting that our client’s position be respected in the interest of justice in this matter.

“Kindly draw his lordship attention to our clients’ predicament as expressed in attached letter now receiving the consideration of his Lordship, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court”.

“The matters in question are; Barr Bello Bakari V AGF, Abubakar Sani V The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa V President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Lady Chidinma Udebani.

“Others are the Incorporated Trustees of Justice Mission International V AGF, Barr Alia Jamilu V President, Federal Republic of Nigeria & 4 others, Emmanuel Esero V Ibrahim Magu, Registered Trustees of African Patriotic Youth Assembly V Ibrahim Magu & 6 others.

“Also, the agency wants the cases Wale Balogun V the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 4 others, Chijioke Kanu V AGF and Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi V the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 others be transferred.

“In addition, the agency wants all other cases consolidated together with the earlier listed cases”.

The agency added that it has no intention to malign or disparage the character of Justice Nyako.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako, on Tuesday, adjourned all matters and suits challenging the non confirmation of Magu’s appointment by the Senate sine dine (indefinitely).