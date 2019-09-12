The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office has urged the residents of Kwara state to collaborate with the commission to enable it win the fight against corruption in the state.

Zonal Head of the commission, Mr. Isyaku Sharu made the call while delivering a paper at the 26th Kwara Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Media Parliament held in Ilorin.

He said the residents should be free to report any fraudulent activity to the commission without any fear, adding that such information will be given the highest level of confidentiality it deserves.

Mr. Sharu explained that since the inception of its activities, the commission has secured several convictions as well as recovered large sums of money in the zone.

He noted that most of the properties seized have been forfeited to the federal government and advised civil servants in the state to desist from involving in any act of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

He assured the residents of the state of the determination of the commission to ensure the zone is rid of corruption.

Also speaking, Kwara state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Garba Madami said corruption is a big problem that need to remove from our polity.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate and ensure the reduction of corruption in the society to the minimum.

Earlier, Chairman Kwara state council of the NUJ, Malam Umar Abdulwahab assured that journalists will contribute their quota in ensuring that the fight against corruption is won.

The theme of the media roundtable is: “Anti-corruption fight in Nigeria-the Kwara state experience.”