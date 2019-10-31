The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has contacted ‘internationally certified’ auctioneers overseas to auction off the $40 million (about N14.4 billion) jewelry, recovered from a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

EFCC acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu said 242 trailers and tankers recovered from internet scammers will also be auctioned off.

Magu spoke at the commission’s Lagos Office at the ongoing EFCC stakeholders conference on crusade against cybercrime fraudsters.