EFCC secures 28-year jail term against fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Kayode Gabriel Adeniji of Mide Landmark Ventures, before Justice Yusuf Halilu of Abuja High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

Confirming the development, EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said Adeniji’s journey to jail began after the agency recieved a petition from one Christiana Adetola Makanjuola, who alleged that sometime in 2012, the defendant converted her property worth N235, 000, 000. 00, and refused to pay the agreed sums.

The complainant further alleged that the convict carried out acts of ownership on the said property by developing and transacting businesses with third parties, without her consent.

The case was investigated, and Adeniji arraigned on a 5-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraudulent conversion of property.

After diligent prosecution by EFCC, Justice Halilu found Adeniji guilty on all the counts and sentenced him to seven months on count one; seven years on count two and seven years on count three, four and five respectively.

The sentences, which are without option of fine, are to run concurrently.