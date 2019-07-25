Says marking of ex-Imo Gov’s properties fall-out of painstaking investigation

Val Okara, Owerri

The operatives of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday sealing multi-billion naira property belonging to the former Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The affected properties sealed by EFCC include Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, located at the old premises of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, East High Primary and Secondary Schools, Owerri and All –In- One Supermarket and Royal Palm Spring Estate also in Owerri.

Okorocha through his Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, accused Governor Emeka Ihedioha of flooding petitions to the anti-graft agency as well as instigating other agencies to follow suit.

The schools and investments belonged to Okorocha, and members of his family which were illegally acquired under Okorocha’s watch, he stated.

But, reacting to allegations, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu, on Wednesday, dismissed them, saying that there was no truth in the allegation that the governor was behind his ordeal and the sealing of the assets.

He further described the allegation as mere fallacy that the governor sponsored petitions to the EFCC against Okorocha which resulted in the sealing of the assets.

“The governor has no hand in the sealing of Okorocha’s investments by the EFCC. For the records, the EFCC had already started its investigations against Rochas Okorocha before this administration came on board on May 29.

“There is no truth that the governor is witch- hunting Okorocha. They should show proves that the governor is doing so. The governor can’t deviate from his core mandate of rebuilding the state to witch-hunting anybody including Rochas Okorocha.

”If there is any witch-hunt, it is his mis-governance of the state that is witch-hunting him. The governor is focused and determined in rebuilding the state,” he added.

It was further gathered that the family of Okorocha confiscated vast plots of land mapped out for the new Government House and allocated same to family members and associates.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, said its Enugu Zonal Office on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 traced and marked some properties traced to the former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as well as those of his family members and cronies.

In a statement by Tony Orilade, Ag Head, Media & Publicity, the commission said the marking of the properties which is a fall-out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition.

“The properties include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-governor Okorocha; Market Square Super Market; All in One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

“Other properties are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.” The statement read.

The Commission said it at no time “raided” nor “harassed” anyone in the course of marking the properties as its operatives, in line with international best practices, informed the occupants of the facilities in good time, before taking the action”.

“It is also pertinent to state that the Commission has pictorial and video evidences which put a lie to the claim that Rochas Foundation College was allegedly raided by the EFCC while in session. This could not be so because the school was not in session and could not have had its students harassed as was fed some online media.

“The Commission would ordinarily not bother with any allegation coming from the camp of Senator Okorocha, having noted his penchant for frivolities and propaganda; but this refutal has become pertinent in other to clear doubts especially in these days of fake news.

“We urge all well meaning Nigerians to disregard the antics of some unscrupulous politicians and fraudsters who seek to distract the Commission from holding them accountable for their nefarious activities,” the statement added.