EFCC recovered $153m, 80 properties from Diezani, says EFCC

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that the anti-graft agency recovered $153 million from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

He said the agency also recovered the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million from the minister, who has been living in the United Kingdom, UK, since leaving office some years ago.

Bawa, who made the disclosure in the April Edition of its in-house magazine, EFCC Alert, explained that the EFCC would want the former minister to face trial in Nigeria.

“There are several issues surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot.

In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery is also ongoing across the federation.

We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned,’’ Bawa said.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had fixed May 17 for the EFCC to report on how it complied with the court order in the trial of Alison-Madueke.

The anti-graft agency had accused the former minister of fleeing the country to escape justice.