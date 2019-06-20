EFCC re-arraigns ex-minister, 4 others over N450m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Minister of state for Power, Muhammad Wakil and four others before Justice J.K. Dagad of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno state on a seven-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N450million.

Wakil is standing trial alongside Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Muhammad Kachalla.

They are alleged to have received the said sum from the $115 million disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Count one reads: “That you, Muhammad Wakil, Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Muhammad Kachalla on or about March 26, 2015 at Maiduguri, Borno state did agree among yourselves to commit money laundering and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In another development, the Secretary to the EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede, has charged staff of the commission to be diligent and dedicated to their duties.

Olukoyede, who made this appeal when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Kaduna zonal office of the EFCC, urged the staff to redouble their efforts in the fight against corruption, noting that the fight against corruption was the key responsibility of every staff of the commission.

Olukoyede further implored members of staff to shun corrupt practices, stating that “the commission will not tolerate any act of corruption perpetrated by any staff.’’

He noted that his visit to the zonal office was to boast the morale of the staff and to assure them of the management’s interest in their welfare.