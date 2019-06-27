Peter Fowoyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide and two others before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos over alleged N650m fraud.

Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and Chief (Mrs.) Olanrewaju Otiti were docked on a 24-count charge bordering on the alleged offence before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke. They however denied all the counts.

The trial of the trio is starting afresh before Justice Aneke following the transfer of the case from Justice Muslim Hassan by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, on the defendants’ request.

After the defendants took their plea, prosecution’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, pleaded with the court for an accelerated hearing of the matter which he claimed has been largely stalled by the defendants.

Responding, Akinjide’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), urged the court to allow his client continue to enjoy the existing bail granted her by Justice Hassan. Other defence lawyers made similar plea on behalf of their clients.

However, the request was opposed to by the prosecution’s lawyer on the ground that several attempts have been made by the defendants to interfere with the smooth running of the case.

The lawyer wanted the court to order the defendants to file formal bail applications rather than just allow them continue on existing bail.

“The issue is not about the presence of the defendants in court in previous proceedings but their conducts of instigating the transfer of the case from one court to the other leaves much to be desired”, he said.

The defence lawyers however faulted Oyedepo’s submissions, saying he has a duty to supply facts as to why he thinks the defendants should be denied bail.

They further noted that the essence of bail is to ensure the availability of the defendants in court for their trial and that there was no evidence suggesting they might jump bail.

In a short ruling, Justice Aneke rejected the prosecution’s objection to the defendants’ requests and allowed them to continue on existing bail granted them by Justice Hassan.

The judge held that the prosecution has not placed tangible evidence before him to warrant denying the defendants bail.

He consequently adjourned the matter to September 30 and October 11, 2019 for trial.