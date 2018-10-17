EFCC quizzes Fayose over corruption allegations as ex-gov honours agency’s invitation

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are now quizzing former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, following his alleged involvement in corrupt activities while in office.

The Daily Times also gathered that Fayose is responding to questions from team of EFCC operatives who confronted him with the outcome of investigation arising from his stewardship while the ex-governor was said to have explained his role in certain actions and transactions during his tenure.

But Fayose, who left office on Monday night, reported himself on Tuesday to the EFCC to answer questions on corruption allegations levelled against him by the agency while in office.

Having lost his immunity, Fayose, who arrived at the commission’s office in Wuse 2 area of Abuja at about 12.59pm, was accompanied by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, into the waiting hands of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, a senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and member of Bring Back Our Girls campaign group, Deji Adeyanju and a crowd of his supporters

The former governor, who wore a jeans trouser and a blue T-shirt with the inscription ‘EFCC I am Here’, told reporters he was at the commission in line with his promise to honour the EFCC invitation on Tuesday.

He was also seen carrying a small bag believed to contain some of his personal effect in anticipation that he would be detained.

He said, “I’m here in line with my promise, that I would be here on October 16, and like I said to EFCC, the agency should await my arrival.

This morning they have been to my house, they condoned off my street, I feel personally it is unnecessary, it’s unwarranted. When a man says he is coming, Nigerians should be given the benefit of the doubt”.

Fayose, however, assured that he was prepared to answer to any question the anti-graft agency would be ready to ask him, adding that he would respond appropriately.

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike urged the commission to ensure that Fayose, who came to the EFCC healthy, should leave its office at the end of its investigation as healthy as he came in.

Similarly, Ozekhome, who joined Wike to appeal to the EFCC to ensure that nothing happens to Fayose while in its custody, noted that what the Federal Government is doing is to instill fear in the people.

But an operative of the EFCC, who simply identified himself as Katugo, while welcoming Fayose to the commission, assured his supporters and lawyers that the commission would treat Fayose with due respect.

The ex- governor was then led into the Idiagbon House of the EFCC to answer to charges of corruption, accompanied by Wike, Fani-Kayode and three of his lawyers including Ozekhome at about 1.04pm.

Barely few minutes later, Governor Wike came out and drove off, leaving Fayose, Fani-Kayode and the erstwhile governor’s lawyers inside the EFCC’s building.

The EFCC had in a letter dated September 13, 2018 asked the then governor to appear before it on September 20, 2018 for investigation over some corrupt allegations.

Fayose had ,however, in his reply informed the commission that he would only honour the agency’s invitation after he left office as Governor of Ekiti State on October 16.

Fayose is said to be responding to questions from the EFCC operatives at press time.