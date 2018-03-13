EFCC to probe NGO over alleged threat, extortion of oil companies

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to commence investigations into alleged activities of Niger Delta Peace Coalition (NDPC), a Non-Governmental body that allegedly interfaces between the people of Iwhrekan in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State and multi-national oil companies.

Security sources disclosed on Monday that operatives of EFCC will, anytime this week, storm Delta State to have an interview with the leadership of the NGO, to unravel allegations of threat and extortion of money from SPDC, NPDC and ND Western, all oil companies operating in Iwhrekan community.

It was gathered that the EFCC investigations is sequel to a petition dated February 12 written by Concerned Iwhrekan Youths and signed on their behalf by one Akpobome Orotoma in which several allegations against the NGO and its Coordinator, Mr. Zik Gbemre allegedly threatens the continuous peaceful operations of the oil companies in the community.

According to copies of the petition sited in Warri, the concerned Iwhrekan youths alleged that the NGO, under the watch of its Co – ordinator, Mr. Zik Gbemre, has always been in the habit of using some community youth’s names to obtain money from the oil companies for surveillance on pipelines which doesn’t get to them.

“The said monies are, most often, not remitted to the youths whose names appeared on the invoices submitted for the release of the fund by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), NPDC and ND Western.

“This situation, which has been going on for some time now is now causing serious tension amongst community youths. If urgent steps are not taking, it might snowball into violence and threaten the multi-billion naira Utorogun Gas plant and trunklines.

“We implore the President, the Vice President, the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives to immediately direct the Chairman, EFCC to investigate these allegations against the Niger Delta Peace Coalition under Zik Gbemre and save the the national assets in our community.

“We can no longer fold our arms and allow an NGO be used to collect what rightly belongs to the community for personal gains. Our youths are becoming restless every day, so the President should act fast”, it added.

The petition was copied to the Vice President; the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives; the Minister of State, Petroleum.

Others were the National Security Adviser; Inspector-General of Police; Director-General, State Security Service; Director-General, NSCDC and Delta State Governor.