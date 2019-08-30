Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from its South East Zonal office in Enugu State on Friday morning stormed Owerri, the Imo state capital arresting a number of cybercrime suspects.

This is coming less than six days the anti-graft agents swooped on boys suspected to be into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri.

A source who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that the EFCC operatives who arrived Owerri on Thursday stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri on the early hours of Friday and arrested the suspects popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.

The source who said that the EFCC operatives struck while their targets were still asleep enthused that apart from picking the suspects, cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops were recovered by the anti-graft agents.

He said that the area was known to be where cybercrime suspects lived.

According to him, no fewer than 20 suspects were arrested by the EFCC operatives while others jumped out of the windows of their rooms.

He said, “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested Yahoo Yahoo boys. They were more than 20 they picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets. ”

“Others who were smart jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning. This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest Yahoo boys.”

Police sources who confirmed the development to our correspondent said that the EFCC operatives arrived in the state on Thursday.

They disclosed that the EFCC operatives reported their arrival in the state at the police command headquarters in Owerri before proceeding to carry out their operation.

