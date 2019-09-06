The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office captured an internet fraudster identified as Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin who has been flagged wanted by the FBI.

The arrest took place in Kaduna on 29 August by EFCC operatives. The EFCC Zonal Head, Abdullahi Lawal said Oluwatosin’s name has been identified on the FBI wanted list.

After parading the suspect on Thursday, the officials listed assets that were recovered from the suspect’s residence. They were Mercedes Benz E550, Mercedes Benz C450, an IPhone, laptops, modem and SIM cards.

Mr. Lawal further disclosed that the suspect and his abettors carry out their fraudulent schemes by acquiring retirement account information (RAI) and personally identifiable information (PII) of several individuals which they use to send funds into a newly created business account that is linked to their fraudulent business, which they later converted proceeds into crypto currency.

He said earlier investigations had revealed that about N1.4 billion passed through the suspect’s accounts and the commission had also traced N70 million investment.